Record of 357 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 38,927

A total of 357 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

GCS specifies that 28 more deaths predate the reference interval, having occurred in September, of some patients in 7 counties and the municipality of Bucharest.

According to GCS, there are 184 men and 201 women admitted to hospitals across the country.Of the 385 deaths, one was registered in the 30-39 years age category, 18 in the 40-49 years age category, 37 in the 50-59 years age category, 105 in the 60-69 years age category, 120 in the 70-79 years age category and 104 in the over 80 years age range.GCS shows that 364 of the registered deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, 17 deceased patients did not register any underlying medical conditions and for 4 deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.Out of a total of 385 patients who died, 352 were unvaccinated and 33 were vaccinated. Vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 38 to 86 years. Of the vaccinated deceased patients, 32 had comorbidities and one had no comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 38,927 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.