 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Relics of Elder Joseph of Vatopedi exhumed on Mt. Athos

Organizatia Elena de Turism
Grecia Athos

The holy remains of one of the great Athonite elders of the 20th and 21st centuries were exhumed on Wednesday October 20 at Vatopedi Monastery on the Holy Mountain.

Elder Joseph of Vatopedi spent 13 years as a disciple of the great St. Joseph the Hesychast. He remained at New Skete after the repose of his elder in 1959, laboring there for another 28 years. In 1987, he moved to Vatopedi Monastery, where he remained until his repose on July 1, 2009.

The Fathers cleared the dirt away from his grave in the monastery courtyard, and after Vespers his holy relics were unearthed, reports Romfea.

The exhumation is being overseen by His Eminence Metropolitan Athanasios of Limassol, a spiritual child of Elder Joseph, together with several other hierarchs and visiting Athonite abbots.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.