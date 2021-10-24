Relics of Elder Joseph of Vatopedi exhumed on Mt. Athos

The holy remains of one of the great Athonite elders of the 20th and 21st centuries were exhumed on Wednesday October 20 at Vatopedi Monastery on the Holy Mountain.

Elder Joseph of Vatopedi spent 13 years as a disciple of the great St. Joseph the Hesychast. He remained at New Skete after the repose of his elder in 1959, laboring there for another 28 years. In 1987, he moved to Vatopedi Monastery, where he remained until his repose on July 1, 2009.

The Fathers cleared the dirt away from his grave in the monastery courtyard, and after Vespers his holy relics were unearthed, reports Romfea.

The exhumation is being overseen by His Eminence Metropolitan Athanasios of Limassol, a spiritual child of Elder Joseph, together with several other hierarchs and visiting Athonite abbots.