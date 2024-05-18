REPER's Ciolos: No one talks about the elections to EP these elections

Merging the European parliamentary elections with the local ones has the effect that, in this campaign, there is no talk of the first category at all, argued, on Saturday, in Brasov, Dacian Ciolos, the one who opens the list of candidates of the REPER Party for the European Parliament.

Dacian Ciolos was in Brasov on Saturday to present to the electorate what he has done in the last five years in the European Parliament and what he intends to do, together with his colleagues from the REPER Party, in the upcoming European legislature."At REPER, we have people on the list with mandates that are just ending, we have results, we can talk about what we promised in 2016 and what we managed to achieve," stated Ciolos, mentioning, among the successes of his mandate that is about to end, the elimination of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, and the entry of Romania into air and maritime Schengen, the attraction of additional European funds to the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), a better representation of the country at the European level, by supporting some Romanians who have reached key positions, such as Laura Codruta Kovesi, who was appointed head of the Prosecutor's Office European, but also better legislation for seasonal workers in the EU, the vast majority of whom are Romanian.He also referred to the need to redefine the functioning of the EU."The European institutions still need some reforms so that the decisions are closer to the citizens, and so that they can be taken faster, so that we are no longer in a situation where one state can block the right of another member state, as Austria is doing with us now, and simply for the Union to be ready for expansion, because I want the Republic of Moldova to be ready for accession in no more than five years," said the REPER candidate.