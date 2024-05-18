Subscription modal logo Premium

REPER's Ciolos: No one talks about the elections to EP these elections

romanialibera.ro
Dacian Ciolos

Merging the European parliamentary elections with the local ones has the effect that, in this campaign, there is no talk of the first category at all, argued, on Saturday, in Brasov, Dacian Ciolos, the one who opens the list of candidates of the REPER Party for the European Parliament.

"This merger that the two big parties wanted has another effect: the fact that the European elections are hardly talked about at all. The European parliamentary elections are key for Romania. In the past five years, you have heard how much our politicians complained that Romania is mistreated, that its interests are not taken into account at the European level, that the EU imposes all kinds of things on us. Well, now would be the time to discuss how we want Romania to be represented at the European level, what are our priorities, Romania's, that we should support at the European level, but we don't see anything from the two big parties, which also merged their lists (...) we didn't see lists with the names and photos of the candidates, and I have not seen a political programme of these parties for the European Union," said the REPER leader.

Dacian Ciolos was in Brasov on Saturday to present to the electorate what he has done in the last five years in the European Parliament and what he intends to do, together with his colleagues from the REPER Party, in the upcoming European legislature.

"At REPER, we have people on the list with mandates that are just ending, we have results, we can talk about what we promised in 2016 and what we managed to achieve," stated Ciolos, mentioning, among the successes of his mandate that is about to end, the elimination of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, and the entry of Romania into air and maritime Schengen, the attraction of additional European funds to the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), a better representation of the country at the European level, by supporting some Romanians who have reached key positions, such as Laura Codruta Kovesi, who was appointed head of the Prosecutor's Office European, but also better legislation for seasonal workers in the EU, the vast majority of whom are Romanian.

He also referred to the need to redefine the functioning of the EU.

"The European institutions still need some reforms so that the decisions are closer to the citizens, and so that they can be taken faster, so that we are no longer in a situation where one state can block the right of another member state, as Austria is doing with us now, and simply for the Union to be ready for expansion, because I want the Republic of Moldova to be ready for accession in no more than five years," said the REPER candidate.

