Responsibilities of international community are obvious in terms of secure future for our Palestinian brothers (Erdogan)

The President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip in discussions with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, emphasizing the responsibilities of the international community in terms of a "secure future" for Palestinians.

The clarifications were made during a joint press conference held together with Marcel Ciolacu, who is on an official visit, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I exchanged ideas with the Prime Minister about the developments in our region and in the world. Of course, the most important of these was the Israeli oppression in the occupied Palestinian territories and especially in the Gaza Strip. The responsibilities of the international community are obvious in stopping Israeli atrocities and ensuring the safe future of our Palestinian brothers. I believe that our ally, Romania, will make the necessary contributions to international efforts on this issue," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He mentioned that the situation of the war in Ukraine, now in its third year, was also discussed.

"Since the beginning of this war, Turkey has made significant contributions to ensuring global food security and ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and continues to do so," the leader in Ankara said.

At the same time, he specified that the fight against terrorism was among the topics discussed with Prime Minister Ciolacu.

"We shared with the Prime Minister our expectations from Romania in the fight against terrorist organizations such as the PKK and FETO. We note that the Turkish communities and the Tartar Turks living in Romania are a bridge of friendship between us. We are happy that these compatriots ours live in harmony with Romanian society. I want to thank the Romanian authorities for making this possible. On this occasion, I want to give you an update, saying that we have implemented the regulation that will allow Romanian citizens to travel to our country only with identity cards. Thanks to this fact, we believe that our human relations will grow", said Erdogan.