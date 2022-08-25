Romania attends European Regional Science Association (ERSA) congress in Hungary

A delegation led by state adviser Laszlo Borbely represented Romania at the 61st congress of the Council of the European Regional Science Association (ERSA) in Pecs, Hungary, August 22-26, according to a press statement from the Department for Sustainable Development.

With approximately 800 participants every year from all continents, the ERSA congresses have become the largest academic event in regional science worldwide. This year's theme was "Disparities in a Digitalising (Post-Covid) world - Networks, Entrepreneurship and Regional Development."

During the meeting, Borbely co-chaired a roundtable conference called "Entrepreneurship Ecosystems" and was the special guest of the session "Multi-Level Governance through the Core Network for Sustainable Development - Building Green and Digital Skills for Sustainability".

"The relationship we built with the academic, research, development and innovation community was to us a key tool in the implementation of Agenda 2030. The Advisory Council for Sustainable Development, made up of experts from scientific communities, can be an example of good practice at the regional level. When we took up the coordination of the implementation of Agenda 2030, beyond the legislative steps we took into account all the relevant factors of society and opened communication channels with everyone. We sensed that this is the only way we can reach as large a number of people as possible. Research in Romania still faces many difficulties and funding is the lowest in the EU, compared to the population size. We all have to pay more attention to the sector that has the potential to provide solutions to the problems we face. Only by listening, co-operating and finding solutions together can we be successful in promoting this paradigm and in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," Borbely is quoted as saying in the press statement, told Agerpres.

Borbely also had a meeting with Andre Torre, the president of the prestigious ERSA association, with whom he agreed that there will be applied collaboration in the future in the spirit of sustainable development. The Department for Sustainable Development will thus enjoy the expertise of over 20 active ERSA member associations, made up of academics, researchers and professionals from all over the world.

The Romanian delegation attended the entire works of the congress.