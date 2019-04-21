Romania, defeated by France 3-2, fails to qualify for Fed Cup final

Romania has failed to qualify for the Fed Cup final after being defeated by France on Sunday in Rouen with a score of 3-2 following the dramatic victory of Caroline Garcia / Kristina Mladenovic versus the pairing made up of Simona Halep / Monica Niculescu 5 -7, 6-3, 6-4.

The difference was made by the details in this very intense last-minute match of the semifinals, in which both pairs fought to exhaustion.Garcia and Mladenovic won the victory after two hours and 37 minutes, showing more freshness in the last games of the decisive set.Romania faced France for the second time in the Fed Cup.The first match was played in 1976, when the Romanians Virginia Ruzici and Florenta Mihai won 3-0 the final of the consolation tournament of the competition hosted by Philadelphia, USA.