Romania demands specific reference to EU support granted to Eastern partners in draft conclusions of European Council

The State Secretary for European Affairs, Daniela Gitman, requested, on Tuesday, at the meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), held in Luxembourg, the inclusion of a specific reference to the support granted in the revised draft conclusions of the European Council from October 20-21 of the EU to its eastern partners, such as the Republic of Moldova, which faces major regional and energy security challenges and needs consolidated European support to strengthen its resilience, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), told Agerpres.

Regarding energy, Daniela Gitman emphasized that Romania's main objective is to obtain a sustainable reduction in gas and electricity prices for consumers before the winter season, by decoupling the price of gas from that of electricity.

The Romanian official insisted on the adoption of effective measures to achieve this objective, especially by capping prices for the wholesale purchase of gas throughout the Union, designed in such a way as to ensure the security of supply and the fair distribution of gas volumes in the EU, by reforming the design of the European energy market and the operationalization of the EU platform for the joint purchase of gas before the arrival of winter, the press release reads.

Gitman emphasized the need to avoid the emergence of an imbalance between the EU member states and between the largest and smallest political parties, taking into account the national specifics of the voting processes in the member states and pleaded for a detailed analysis of the aspects of the proposal under discussion which presume adjustments to national legislation, especially those aspects related to postal voting, the establishment of a single date for holding elections and the minimum age of candidates and voters, MAE release adds.

The Romanian official also said that the transnational lists can be a positive aspect, but requiring a thorough examination, including from the perspective of ensuring balance in the representation of the member states within the European Parliament, concludes the quoted source.