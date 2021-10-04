Romania finishes Canoe Marathon World Championships in Bascov with one medal

Romania finished the Canoe Marathon World Championship Seniors, U23 and Juniors in Bascov, Arges County, with a medal, the gold received by brothers Adrian and Victor Stepan, on Friday, for the juniors double event.

Hungary imposed in the medals ranking, with 11 gold medals, 10 silver and 2 bronze, followed by Denmark, 3-2-1, Ukraine, 2-0-2, Spain, 1-3-3, France, 1-0-2, Portugal, 1-0-1. Romania finished 7th, tied with Russia.

On Saturday, for the Juniors singles kayak event, Alexandru Hanceriuc ranked 28 (01:51:38.97), and Roland Kupas was on the 33rd place (01:58:40.02), and for the Women singles event, Tania Virijac ranked 15 (01:33:43.41).

On Sunday, during the Juniors Double, Roland Kupas and Nicusor Stoian ranked 21st (01:54:56.30), Augustin Trifon and Georgel Baragau came in 10th for the Men's Senior Double (02:11:33.53), while Malina Trifescu and Ionela Pruna finished on the 15th position for the Women Seniors Double (02:10:31.25).