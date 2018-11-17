 
     
Romania imports over 6 M crude oil in first 9 months of 2018

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Romania imported in the first nine months of 2018 rd 6.138 million crude oil (toe), 554,000 toe (9.9pct) higher than the one imported in the similar period of 2017, the data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) say.

The crude oil production totalled in the above-mentioned period 2.526 million toe, down 1.9pct (48,400 toe) than the one in 2017.

The official data estimate that the crude oil production will continue to slowly curtail by 2030 and 2050, from 22, to 13 TWh (from 1.93 million toe to 1.15 million toe).

