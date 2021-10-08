 
     
Romania intends to donate 200,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Bangladesh

Romania intends to donate to Bangladesh 200,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses, the dismissed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared on Friday, during a joint press conference with his counterpart AK Abdul Momen, on a visit in Bucharest, agerpres reports.

"We discussed, equally, about our efforts of countering the COVID-19 pandemic and in this context I informed my colleague about our country's intention of making a donation of 200,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Bangladesh," Bogdan Aurescu said.

It is for the first time when a Minister of Foreign Affairs from Bangladesh is visiting Romania. Since I was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, I reopened our embassy in Romania. From various reasons it was closed in 1995 and we recently reopened the diplomatic mission. I hope that in the future Romania will open its diplomatic mission, which had activity from 1973 until 2000, AK Abdul Momen said.

The two signed a memorandum for establishing a consultation mechanism between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

According to Aurescu, the document will allow a "very good structuring of the cooperation" in several fields, including the dialogue regarding the bilateral management of the work force that comes from Bangladesh.

