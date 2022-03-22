Romania, Poland firmly support Moldova's, Ukraine's and Georgia's integration with the EU

Romania and Poland strongly support the integration of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia into the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Agerpres reports.

"Romania and Poland strongly support the integration of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia into the European Union, and we will continue to work to make this goal a reality," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.The head of state said talks with his Polish counterpart also focused on the deep humanitarian crisis generated by the aggression of the Russian Federation."Romania continues to carry out complex actions in support of refugees from Ukraine. In this regard, we had an exchange of views and good practices with the President of Poland regarding the measures implemented by each state to manage the wave of refugees. We also highlighted the logistics hub in Suceava becoming operational, which ensures the takeover of assistance for Ukraine, but also for the Republic of Moldova," Iohannis added.He said he discussed with the Polish president about the role and responsibilities Romania and Poland have in the region."In this context, we reiterated Romania's firm and full support for the Republic of Moldova, as well as for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the Republic of Moldova is major, and this country needs solid and coordinated support, financial and logistic, from the European Union and the Member States, including to ensure its energy security," he said.President Iohannis indicated that, bilaterally, Romania and Poland are proposing that the close ties on the security line be doubled by a robust and fruitful economic cooperation."I am confident that we will be able to increase the volume of trade and mutual investment, including in areas of strategic cooperation," he said.The two officials also discussed the strategic regional interconnection projects of interest for both Romania and Poland, respectively Rail2Sea and ViaCarpathia."Romania and Poland will continue to work closely together to identify concrete ways to carry out these projects," Iohannis said.He reiterated his belief that "Romania and Poland, united by a lasting partnership and friendship, will continue their determined action to make freedom, the right of peoples to decide their own destiny, and for peace and security to remain the landmarks of our present."