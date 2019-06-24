Romania posts Q1 2019 454-million-euro surplus in international trade in cereals

In Q1 2019, Romania exported cereals worth 576.9 million euros, up 22.6 percent from Q1 2018, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On the other hand, cereals imports amounted to 122.8 million euros (up 33.8 percent), which gives a surplus of 454.3 million euros.

Corn exports totalled 311.28 million euros or 1.8 percent of total exports, while wheat and meslin exports stood at 255.278 million euros, or 1.5 percent of total exports.

Out of total cereals exports, around 35 percent were bound for other EU countries, for a worth of 201.5 million euros. The main destinations were Italy (34 million euros), Germany (30.5 million) and Hungary (25.8 million).

In terms of cereals imports, some 94 percent (116.1 million euros) came from other EU countries, mainly from Bulgaria (grain imports of 40.9 million euros), Hungary (40.7 million euros) and France (2.4 million euros).