Romania purchases 200 PATRIOT missiles

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) will purchase 200 missiles for the PATRIOT systems, the cost being over one billion euros, an acquisition that is part of an allied contract, informs a press release from the Ministry of National Defense (MapN) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Within this consolidated multinational acquisition, which uses the principles of the European Sky Shield Initiative, Romania will acquire 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles.

MApN requested and obtained Parliament's approval for participating in this joint procurement program, the estimated total cost for the entire package of 200 missiles intended to supplement the combat stocks of the Romanian Army being 1.09 billion euros, without VAT, including spare parts, related services and FMS costs.

"This purchase proves that the Alliance has adequate and adapted solutions to the security situation we are facing in Eastern Europe, with the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. I consider this project to be a success, a model of cooperation between allies and an example of the development of production capacities for defense that deserves to be replicated at the European level", said the minister of national defense, Angel Tilvar, quoted in the press release.

He added that, in order to fulfill the objectives of Romania's defense policy, MApN will continue the steps for the acquisition of the latest generation military equipment and ammunition.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has signed a contract for the joint purchase of up to 1,000 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the PATRIOT surface-to-air missile systems equipping German, Dutch, Romanian and Spanish armies.

According to MApN, NSPA has awarded a contract to the COMLOG Company, Germany, for the making of missiles in Europe, which will be approved by an FMS (Foreign Military Sales) LOA (Letter of Offer and Acceptance) type agreement by the Government of the United States of America.

