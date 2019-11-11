Romania readies for go-live on Nov 19 of second wave of Single Intraday Coupling project

The Regulatory Committee of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) approved on Monday two orders required for the coupling of Romania's intraday electricity market to the markets of the neighboring countries, ANRE said in a release.

"The two documents are necessary for the go-live, on November 19, of the second wave of the Single Intraday Coupling project via local projects; Romania is part of the Local Implementation Project (LIP) 15, alongside Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovenia. Romania thus adopts the single European solution for coupling intraday markets, in accordance with the provisions of Commission Regulation (EU) 2015/1222 of 24 July 2015 establishing a guideline on capacity allocation and congestion management and its subsequent documents approved by all the regulatory authorities of the EU member states or by ACER," the ANRE representatives said.

In order to ensure all the conditions for the successful launch of the LIP 15 project, it was considered useful that intraday market should be able to operate uncoupled, but based on the new rules, starting with November 12, 2019.

The expansion of the operation of the intraday market at regional level and the adoption of the single European solution are expected to increase the liquidity of the intraday market, reduce the share of the balancing market and ensure a more precise balancing of the participants, a better use of production capacity and resources, optimal use of the cross-border transport capacity and, last but not least, as an indirect consequence, increase the supply security of Romanian consumers.