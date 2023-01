Romania reports this season's first two flu deaths

The National Public Health Institute's National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases reported on Thursday Romania's first two flu deaths this season - a 25-year-old woman from Bucharest, without pre-existing medical conditions and not vaccinated against influenza, who was confirmed with the influenza virus type A, subtype H3, and a 50-year-old woman, also from Bucharest, who suffered from pre-existing medical conditions but was not vaccinated for the flu, who was confirmed with influenza A H1, Agerpres informs.