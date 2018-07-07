Romania's Buzarnescu advances to Wimbledon mixed doubles round of 16

Romanian-Polish pair Mihaela Buzarnescu and Marcin Matkowski qualified on Saturday for the round of sixteen of the mixed doubles event at grass court Wimbledon tournament, the third Grand Slam of the year, after defeating the pair made up of Divij Sharan (India)/Alicja Rosolska (Poland), with a score of 6-3, 7-5, infoms Agerpres.

The winners managed to score two aces and made two double errors in the 68 minutes of play.

Buzarnescu and Matkowski are to face off in the second round Henri Kontinen (Finland) and Heather Watson (UK) duo, seeded 16th, the former former champions of the All England Club in 2016 and finalists in 2017.

Buzarnescu stopped in the third round in women's singles, but she qualified in women's doubles round of sixteen, alongside Irina Begu.