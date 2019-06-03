 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Halep advances to French Open women's singles quarter-finals

simona halep

Defending champion Romania's Simona Halep on Monday advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals at the French Open tennis tournament, a Grand Slam tournament, after defeating Polish Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-0.

It took Halep, world number three, only 45 minutes to defeat 18-year-old Polish, world number 104.

For her performance so far, Halep has won 415,000 euros and 430 WTA singles points. Next she will play the winner between Spain's Aliona Bolsova, 21, world number 13, and US Amanda Anisimova, 17, world number 51.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.