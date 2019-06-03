Romania's Halep advances to French Open women's singles quarter-finals

Defending champion Romania's Simona Halep on Monday advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals at the French Open tennis tournament, a Grand Slam tournament, after defeating Polish Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-0.

It took Halep, world number three, only 45 minutes to defeat 18-year-old Polish, world number 104.

For her performance so far, Halep has won 415,000 euros and 430 WTA singles points. Next she will play the winner between Spain's Aliona Bolsova, 21, world number 13, and US Amanda Anisimova, 17, world number 51.