Romania's Jan - Fed medicine and pharmaceutical exports at a combined 130,6 ml euro

pastile

Romania's medicine and pharmaceutical exports in Jan - Feb 2018 amounted to 130.6 million euro, 1.8 percent higher YoY, shows data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS). 


Imports of medical and pharmaceutical products in the same period stood at 441.4 million euro, by 6.1 percent higher YoY, resulting in a deficit of 310.8 million euro on this segment. 

FOB exports in the first two months of the year totaled 10.88 billion euro, up 11.6 percent from the interval January 1 - February 28, 2017, while CIF imports amounted to 12.539 billion euro, up 13.9 percent YoY.

