Romania's resident population stays less than 20 ml (statistical provisional data)

Romania's resident population was 19,405,000 as of January 1, 2019, by 125,500 less compared to January 1, 2018, shows provisional data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

As of January 1, 2019 the urban population amounted to 10,450,000, by 0.5 percent less compared to January 1, 2018. Romania's female population stood at 9,934,000, down 0.4 percent from the year-ago period.INS points to the faster demographic ageing dynamics compared to January 1, 2018, marked by an increase in the share of the elderly (65+). The demographic ageing index rose from 116.3 (as of January 1, 2018) to 118.8 elderly per 100 young people (as of January 1, 2019).The share of the population aged 0 - 14 of the total population was in line with the value determined for January 1, 2018 (15.6 percent), while the share of the population aged 65 and over in the total population inched up 0.3 percentage points (from 18.2 percent in 2018 to 18.5 percent as of January 1, 2019). As a result, the demographic dependency index increased from 51.1 (as of January 1, 2018) to 51.9 young and elderly people per 100 adults (as of January 1, 2019).Romania remains an emigration country, with this outward trend being the second most important cause for the decline of the country's population. The international migration balance in 2018 was negative, as the number of emigrants exceeded by over 76,000 the number of immigrants.Male emigration was predominant (59.6 percent). Men also made the majority of immigrants (54.0 percent).