Romania sends over 40t of equipment to earthquake-stricken parts of Syria

Two C-27J Spartan transport aircraft left Romania on Tuesday for an air transport mission in support of the population of Syria affected by the earthquakes of February 6, told Agerpres.

One aircraft is bound for the Turkish city of Gaziantep, and the other for the capital of Lebanon, Beirut.

"We are talking about over 40 tonnes that are dispatched to both sides of Syria, the northwestern area and the area under the authority of the Syrian Government. This is humanitarian assistance, equipment - tents, mattresses, beds, everything that is needed for the situation in both parts of Syria," head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Tuesday at the 90th Otopeni Air Transport Base.

He added that the mission is carried out under the auspices of the European Civil Protection and several shipments will be carried out that will distribute the 40 tonnes of equipment.

"The European Civil Protection greenlighted us yesterday, because we are conducting the mission under their auspices, and it was established that for the part where the Syrian Government is in place, the aid will be handed over to Beirut, where there will be representatives of the United Nations and they will arrive in Syria at The Red Crescent, who will take care of its distribution, and the other will land in Turkey, from where it will be taken over by the United Nations - the International Organisation for Migration, which will be responsible for its equidistant distribution to the population in need in the northwestern parts on Syria," said Arafat.

According to him, the transport expenses are fully covered for the Beirut area by the European Civil Protection, and 75% for the Gaziantep area.

"I can say that we are doing a very normal thing - assisting the population that is affected in Syria. In Turkey, the first train already arrived yesterday and will probably be redirected to Adana; the second train left yesterday and will arrive in Turkey today," Arafat mentioned.

The military aircraft took off from the Otopeni base at around 09:00hrs, EET.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry, dispatched are tents, mattresses, beds, as well as foodstuff and canned goods donated by Romania and made available by the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Matters.

The assistance is extended under a decision by the National Emergency Management Committee regarding the provision of international assistance to Syria under the European Civil Protection Mechanism.