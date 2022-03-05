Romania supporting Ukraine - News of the Day

The 10th day of war in Ukraine. Romania continues its actions to support Ukrainian refugees and Kyiv authorities.

Here is a selection of the main news of Saturday, March 5:

* President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that Romania is ready for Ukrainian refugees on medium and long terms, to take them from the border, but cannot intervene on Ukrainian territory to provide help.

"We start from the scenario in which this conflict will not expand, NATO will not be involved in this military conflict and Romania will not be involved in this conflict either. Our role that we see is the one we have described, to help those who take refuge, we will also help those who remain in Ukraine. And with Moldova, we are in a very close relationship and we are determined that, in the situation where humanitarian aid is needed, we will intervene there as well. We do not have data now to show a scenario that Moldova would be threatened. (...) You realize that, administratively, we can't intervene in Ukraine, we take over the people who come to us and take care of them. But keep in mind that there was communication and there were situations where people who needed urgent intervention were helped to get around faster. But the formalities of leaving Ukraine are formalities that the authorities in Ukraine are dealing with," Iohannis said on Saturday at the mobile camp for refugees from northeastern Siret.

* President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that given that Russia is an aggressor, NATO must do whatever it takes to protect its member states and provide a defence for them, noting that it is "quite likely" that NATO forces will come closer to the Eastern Flank.

"There are two things. At this point, we have no indications that a different scenario is necessary than the one we are living in, unfortunately, now. So, we don't think the conflict is going to expand. On the other hand, it is very clear that here we have an aggressor, which is Russia, and we must do whatever it takes to protect ourselves and provide a defence for our states. And in this regard, yes, it is desirable and it is quite likely that forces from NATO will come closer to the Eastern Flank," President Iohannis said.

* President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday, after visiting the mobile camp for refugees in Siret County, in Suceava County, that no Ukrainian, man or woman, will be refused entry into Romania, stressing that the Romanian authorities will take all steps to relieve the suffering of refugees and those who remain in Ukraine in complicated situations.

"Allow me to tell you that this situation, this unprovoked, unjustified war, started by Russia against Ukraine, has generated a humanitarian catastrophe, a humanitarian catastrophe that has caused hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to abandon their homes, to take refuge and many of them reach us in Romania where they are well received. I could say where they are very well received. Just now I greeted a group of volunteers who I believe is representative of the way Romanians have reacted to this large number of refugees. They immediately went to customs, welcomed them, waited for them with clothes, food and continued these actions," Iohannis said.

* Romania has spent 51 million RON so far since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, and next week the documents will be submitted to Brussels to start settlements, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Saturday, after the Cabinet meeting.

( 1 EUR = 4.9491 RON)

He added that the costs that Romania insures for Ukrainian citizens have also been established, these being 50 RON per day per person, for those who will be accommodated in the spaces provided by the state institutions and 100 RON per person, for those accommodated in other spaces than those mentioned above, the total amount made available from the reserve fund being about 208 million RON.

According to the Premier, the meeting addressed the way in which the activities with the Moldovan authorities are coordinated for the creation of a green corridor, so as to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian citizens through the Republic of Moldova, making available means of transport to the Moldovan authorities and "of course by amplifying the necessary means and personnel to be able to process more easily the Ukrainian citizens at the border in Romania".

* The resource and needs platform meant to support the actions to help the Ukrainian citizens, developed by the Code for Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Government and the Department for Emergency Situations, will take over the functionality and data centralized in the current governmental initiative - the platform Ukraine - Together we help more.

The new platform will include the centralizers "Un Acoperis" / One roof for the management and validation of accommodation requests and offers and "Emergency Support" for the management and allocation of the other types of resources (food, hygiene products, clothing, etc.).

* Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, 2,382 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, benefiting from all the rights provided by the national legislation, the Interior Ministry (MAI) reported on Saturday.

During the entire period of the procedure, asylum seekers can benefit from accommodation in the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), if they so wish, as well as from measures of material, financial, medical assistance, psychological and legal specialized counseling, access to the labour market and cultural adaptation activities. In addition, they can benefit from the support of international and nongovernmental organizations that carry out their activity in the field of migration," reads a release sent by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

At the moment, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of IGI is 59.9 pct.