Romania, the Netherlands highest increase of industrial producer prices in the EU, in December 2019

Industrial producer prices in the European Union and the Euro area remained stable in December compared to the previous month, Romania and the Netherlands ranking first among the member states, the data published by Eurostat on Tuesday inform.

In November, industrial producer prices increased by 0.2 percent in the European Union and by 0.1 percent in the Euro area.

In December, the most significant monthly advance was recorded in Romania and the Netherlands (both by 0.5 percent) and Greece (0.4 percent), and the most significant drop was recorded in Estonia (minus 1.3 percent), Portugal (minus 1 percent) and Finland (minus 0.7 percent).

According to the Eurostat data, in December 2019 compared to December 2018, the industrial producer prices declined by 0.7 percent in the Euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU.

In December, the most significant annual advance was recorded in Greece (4.7 percent), Bulgaria (4.5 percent) and Romania (4.4 percent), and the most important drop was registered in Italy (minus 3.1 percent), Estonia and Portugal (both minus 2.6 percent). AGERPRES