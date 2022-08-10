Romania wins three more medals at the European Youth and U-15 Weightlifting Championships

On Wednesday, Narcis Papolti won three more medals for Romania, one gold and two bronze, at the European Youth and U-15 Weightlifting Championships in Raszyn, Poland.

Papolti won the gold in the U-15 men's 49 kg weight class, with an 80 kg snatch, although he failed a last attempt at 83 kg. He also won the bronze with a 95kg clean and jerk, while failing a last attempt at 99 kg, and the bronze for a 175 kg total.

Also on Wednesday, in the U15 women's 40 kg class, Gabriela Chifiriuc won three bronze medals, with 40 kg in snatch, 49 kg in clean and jerk and 89 kg in total, and Ioana Madalina Miron won the gold in the U17 women's 45 kg class with an 80kg clean and jerk and a total of 141 kg, after winning the silver with a 62 kg snatch.

Romania's medal tally after the first day is three gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

Romania has lined up 18 weightlifters U-15 : Narcis Papolti (49 kg), Lucian Cambei (49 kg), Ramon Ilie (55 kg), Gabriela Chifiriuc (40 kg), Alexia Sipos (49 kg), Ionela Butacu (59 kg), Ionela Bosinceanu (71 kg) and Ana Mihai (+81 kg), and U-17: Cosmin Isofache (55 kg) , Iulian Diaconu (61 kg), Tiberiu Donose (67 kg), Mihaita Tanasoiu (73 kg), Nicu Vilcu (96 kg), Ioana Miron (45 kg), Maria Ghihanis (55 kg), Estefania Dobre (59 kg), Petronela Budai (76 kg) and Mihaela Buse (cat. 81 kg), Agerpres.