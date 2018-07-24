Romanian airports, crossed in transit by over 155.49 million passengers during 1999-2017 period (study)

Romanian airports were crossed in transit in the last 18 years by over 155.49 million passengers, with an annual average of over 1 million passengers and an average growth index of 114 percent per year, according to a study carried out by the Civil Aviation Security Investigation and Analysis (CIAS).

"During the 1999-2017 period, Romanian airports were crossed in transit by a total of 155,490,203 passengers (78,145,247 boarded passengers and 77.344.956 disembarked in regularly scheduled and non-scheduled air flights), the tendency being one of growth, with an annual average of 1,008,068 passengers and an average growth index of 114 percent per year. The rising number of passengers is obvious: if in 1999 the total number of passengers stood at 2,076,594, in 2017 as many as 20,221,814 passengers boarding and disembarking in Romanian commercial air transportation were registered," show the results of the survey titled "The dynamics of passengers in Romanian commercial air transportation (1999-2017)", carried out in July 2018.As regards the ratio of boarded and disembarked passengers from the overall number of passengers of the regularly scheduled and non-scheduled air flights in Romania, during the period of 1999-2017, a uniform distribution can be observed, with a slight drop in the number of disembarked passengers, as opposed to the boarded ones.As for the 2018-2020 period, CIAS estimates that there will be 25,034,779 passengers in Romanian commercial air transport in 2018, 28,539,649 passengers in 2019, and 32,535,199 passengers in 2020, respectively.