Romanian and Romanian-speaking community in Bulgaria needs concrete support from Romanian authorities (AUR)

Claudiu Tarziu, president of the National Governing Board of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and chairman of the Senate Committee on Romanians Everywhere, met on Thursday with Romanian ambassador to Bulgaria Brandusa Predescu, with the two approaching among others the difficult cultural situation of the Romanian and Romanian-speaking community in Bulgaria.

"Romanians and Romanian speakers who live in Bulgaria need concrete support from the Romanian governmental, parliamentary and diplomatic authorities. They are not recognized as a minority in Bulgaria and do not benefit from specific rights, despite Romania granting an exceptional treatment to Bulgarians on its territory, on equal footing with all the other national minorities," Tarziu said on Friday as cited in a release by AUR, told Agerpres.

"In the discussion I had with Romanian ambassador in Sofia, Brandusa Predescu, I drew attention to the importance of any effort aimed at preserving the Romanian language and culture in the heart of our kindred community. Ethnic Romanians and Romanian speakers want to be informed, consulted and supported. I will take special care that these natural grievances are met," Claudiu Tarziu said.

According to AUR, on the same day Tarziu also met with Father Nelu Oprea, parish priest to the Romanian Church of the Holy Trinity in Sofia, who spoke about the difficulties faced by the Romanian community in the capital of Bulgaria.