Romanian business leaders, meeting at RePatriot Summit, October 6-9, in Iasi and Chisinau

As many as 200 Romanian business leaders, from the country and from the diaspora, are meeting at the RePatriot Summit, at the beginning of October, in northeastern Iasi and Chisinau (Moldova), in order to strengthen bridges of collaboration and promotion.

The event, now at its 7th edition, will take place between October 6-9, and will address the two major challenges that have an impact on Romanians everywhere, the war and the crisis, and will look for adequate solutions for a better future .

"Someone, at a previous edition, was saying that the Repatriot Summit is a kind of Davos only for Romanians. We want every village in Romania to be Davos at least once a year when the sons of the village return home. Even if our place is over all over the world and where everyone's heart is, it is essential to be permanently connected with the motherland. After Bucharest, Brasov, Alba Iulia, Suceava, Sfantu Gheorghe, the time has come for Iasi and Chisinau to be the venues for our annual meeting. This year's summit will be a special opportunity to communicate our solutions, what we are doing and what we want to achieve together with the central and local administration, with the leaders of Romanian society as a whole," Marius Bostan, initiator of RePatriot says in a press release.

According to the programme, the Top 100 Romanians Everywhere Repatriot Gala will take place on the evening of October 7, and it will bring to the public's attention and celebrate another 100 outstanding Romanians from abroad, bringing new Romanian values to the stage this year.

During this year's gala, 100 Romanians who have excelled in 10 key fields will be celebrated and applauded, as well as people from the diaspora who consistently choose to get involved with confidence and dedication in the economic, cultural and social development of Romania.

Romanians from everywhere are invited to the table of business and development opportunities that Romania and the Republic of Moldova offer them. They are encouraged to act to change the better their destiny and of each of those who believe and invest.AGERPRES