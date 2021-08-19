Romanian exporters&importers association files criminal complaint against Minister of Economy

The National Association of Romanian Exporters and Importers (ANEIR) forwarded the General Prosecutor's Office a criminal complaint against the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui, accusing him of abuse in office and attack on the interests of the national economy.

"For 8 months of insisting actions to all public authorities to legalize the MEAT (Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism ed.n) leadership, which halted, without a legal basis, PPE 2021 (The Program for Promoting Exports), after failing the unprofessional OUG (Government Emergency Ordinance) initiated by MEAT regarding the liberalization of promoting exports and after the current budget rectification MEAT did not foresee any sum for organizing Romania's national pavilions at the international fairs, yesterday (Wednesday, August 18, 2021 ed. n) we forwarded to the General Prosecutor's Office - on behalf of the employers and professional organization from the Export Council of Romania - the criminal complaint against the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Nasui Claudiu", says a press release sent by ANEIR to AGERPRES on Thursday.

In the document signed by Mihai Ionescu, the executive chairman of ANEIR and co-chairman of the Export Council of Romania, the Minister of Economy is accused of abuse in office, "by blocking, once instated, the program for promoting exports, thus violating the provisions of OUG nr. 120/2002, and by his refusal to budget PPE 2021, thus violating provisions of Law 30/1999 and of the current ruling program of 2020-2024, approved by Parliament", Agerpres informs.

Furthermore, Nasui is accused of attack on the interests of the national economy and exporters, by forbidding, without any legal basis, to organize Romania's national pavilions at the international fairs, where exporters present their offers of goods and services (to signing new export contracts) "which led to the increase of the deficit of Romania's trade and balance of payments, as well as significant losses for companies, violating provisions of the Government Decision (HG) no. 296/2007".

The establishment of a criminal organized group, made up by the Minister of Economy and the secretaries of state in his command, who sabotaged the Export Council activity by not participating - even though they were officially summoned - in any of the Export Council reunions since being appointed and until now, violating provisions of HG no. 486/2004. The attempt to sabotage the state budget and the de minimis assistance, by initiating two months ago an OUG draft which - at our complaint, included - did not receive the agreement of the authorising institutions," the ANEIR representatives say.

According to the quoted source, the documents which attest these accusations can be found at the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, where the Export Council Secretariat is operating.