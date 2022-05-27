Romanian Fashion Week to shine the spotlight on national designers this weekend

Over 100 designers, 40 fashion shows and an impressive catwalk built in the Palas Gardens, plus dazzling concerts available in live streaming as well can all be seen this weekend at the Romanian Fashion Week organized in Iasi under the umbrella of the Romanian Creative Week.

This year the event features two sections - Romanian Designers and IF Platform, dedicated to the presentation of the collections of dozens of well-established as well as rookie designers. RE:CUT, a unique fashion exhibition, is another showcase of the festival."Romanian Designers is the section dedicated to those who have turned their passion into a successful brand on the Romanian and/or international market. At every edition, including the one this year, only designers are invited who have proven their continuity in the fashion world and their desire to evolve. Stylist Ovidiu Buta is the curator of Romanian Designers," announced the Romanian Creative Week representatives.Considered the national most impactful fashion event as well as a launching pad for young talents, Romanian Fashion Week focuses this year on responsibility, innovation, circularity and care for the future in clothing design."IF Platform, the fashion section dedicated to young talents, as well as to team creations from the four participating universities, is coordinated by designers Lucian Broscatean and Ioana Ciolacu. RE:CUT is the surprise exhibition of the fashion festival, organized at the Iasi Palace of Culture, with Ovidiu Buta as curator," the organizers said.The Romanian Fashion Week is organized by the Creative Industries Employers' Federation (FEPIC) under the umbrella of the second Romanian Creative Week. Founded in Iasi in 2011, FEPIC has so far organized over 50 actions to promote the Romanian creative industries nationally and internationally. The other organizers of the event, alongside FEPIC, are: the Palas Mall Complex, the Iasi City Hall, the Iasi National Museum of Romanian Literature, the National Museum Complex 'Moldova' in Iasi, the "Al. I. Cuza" University, the "George Enescu" National University of Arts in Iasi, the "Gr. T. Popa" University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Rodotex. AGERPRES