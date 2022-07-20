Romanian Foreign Minister meets outgoing Israeli ambassador on farewell visit

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu received on Wednesday Israel's outgoing ambassador to Romania David Saranga on a farewell visit.

The Romanian Foreign Minister voiced special appreciation for the ambassador's efforts during his term, dedicated to developing and deepening the Romanian-Israeli bilateral relationship, expressing hopes that new cooperation projects will be identified in the future in areas of common interest, to the benefit of both states, a Foreign Ministry release shows.

In this regard, both officials emphasized the importance of organizing the third joint Romania-Israel government meeting, and - in preparation thereof - of the third session of the Romania-Israel Working Group on Economic Affairs acting under the coordination of the two Foreign Ministries, with the aim of boosting economic relations and sectoral cooperation. The sides also expressed interest in the further strengthening of cooperation on digital diplomacy.

Landmark moments in the Romanian-Israeli bilateral relationship were evoked, which took place during ambassador David Saranga's term in office, specifically: the June 2021 visit to Bucharest of the President of the State of Israel, the Bucharest visits of Israel's Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister (in September and November 2020, respectively), as well as the March 2022 visit to Bucharest of Israel's then-Foreign Minister and current Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Minister Aurescu expressed satisfaction at the decision of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday to resume the meetings of the EU-Israel Association Council, a goal that has had his constant supported in the last two years. AGERPRES