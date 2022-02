Romanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador Kuzmin

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has ordered the summoning of the Russian ambassador in Bucharest Valery Kuzmin to the ministry's headquarters on Thursday morning, Agerpres reports.

According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry, the summon was made amidst ongoing Russian military aggression against Ukraine, preceded by the illegitimate recognition by Russia of the so-called separatist "republics" Donetsk and Lugansk, being in line with similar action taken by all EU member states.