Romanian Georgeta Popescu wins monobob silver at IBSF Junior and U20 World Championships in Innsbruck

Romanian bobsledder Georgeta Popescu won the silver on Saturday in the women's monobob event in the U23 category of the IBSF Junior and U20 World Championships in Innsbruck (Austria).

Popescu, the Youth Olympics Lausanne 2020 champion, posted a run time of 1 min 53.07 sec, finishing 0.20 seconds behind Viktoria Cernanska of Slovakia, while Poland's Julia Slupecka came in third (1 min 54.11 sec).In the juniors category, Germany's Maureen Zimmer landed the first place with 1 min 52.17 sec, followed by Russia's Lubov Chernykh (1 min 52.60 sec), Viktoria Cernanska (1 min 52.87 sec) and Georgeta Popescu (1 min 53.07 sec).In the U23 2-man bobsled event, the Romanian team of Andrei Nica and Mihai Calancea finished 8th (1 min 47.02 sec), 2 sec 21/100 away from the winners, and 16th in the junior category.