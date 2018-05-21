Romanian household consumer goods market goes up 13 percent in first trimester (study)

The Romanian consumer goods market registered in first trimester of this year a growth of 13 percent as opposed to the same period of last year, the largest advance being recorded on the toiletries segment, for which Romanians spent by 17 percent more in the mentioned period, according to a study carried out by GfK.

As opposed to previous periods, the purchased volumes in the first trimester re-entered an ascending trend (+7.4 percent)."Families with children are those that intensified the most their expenses for consumer goods. Large rises were recorded in households from large localities, of over 150,000 residents. As far as region is concerned, Banat-Crisana-Maramures and Oltenia had the most significant evolutions during the first trimester," shows the GfK study, which monitors household consumption for all product categories of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), through the means of Consumer Panel research.Modern trading formats remain the main channel concerning shopping for home. Presently, they account for 62 percent of the household goods sales, standing at the same level as the first trimester of 2017.The fastest-growing category in the first trimester was that of personal care products, Romanians spending by 17 percent more for this. Food products (fresh, but also packaged) have also recorded increases above the market average, due to enhanced consumption.As much as 18 percent of sales that reach households are covered by promotional sales."Private brands cumulate almost 16 percent of spending meant for household consumption and currently stands at approximately the same level as the first trimester of 2017. Retail brands have lost their importance in categories such as water, wine, washing detergent, oral hygiene products, but gained ground when it comes to snacks, canned food, paper products (napkins, paper towels, toilet paper, etc.) or animal food," the quoted study says.