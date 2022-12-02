Romanian&Hungarian energy regulatory authorities conclude cooperation agreement

The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) and the Hungarian Office for Energy and Public Utilities (MEKH) signed a cooperation agreement to manage the energy crisis and promote security of supply, ANRE informs on Friday.

"Considering the energy crisis, the need for security of supply has increased significantly in recent months, and the importance of international cooperation for this has also increased. The cooperation agreement between the regulatory authorities in Romania and Hungary aims at more efficient management of the crisis situation and strengthening our security," the ANRE press release states.

The agreement provides a general framework for bilateral negotiations between the two parties, for the exchange of experience in the energy fields regulated by the authorities and for the mutual sharing of related knowledge and good practices in the field of the EU's continuously developing legislative framework, the source elaborates.AGERPRES