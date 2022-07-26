 
     
Romanian Lottery obtains European Lotteries certification for responsible gaming

Loteria Romana

The Romanian Lottery obtained certification to be aligned to the standards of Responsible Gaming, on behalf of European Lotteries, the company informs through a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, the Romanian gambling market is more and more dynamic and has known sustained development in the last years. For the Romanian Lottery, the message for responsible gaming or responsible behavior towards gambling is perhaps the center of the company's communication strategy, now more than ever.

The Romanian Lottery had constant support from DigitalRG.com collaborator, in order to achieve necessary steps to obtain certification, as well as educating employees in regards to the importance of carrying out certain actions so that our games remain only a distraction, not an addiction, the release adds.

Furthermore, along with the Joc Responsabil Association, the Romanian Lottery has implemented a project through which players and their families can access a TEL-VERDE free hotline, 0800.800.099, through which people with potential gambling problems can make a psychotherapy appointment for 5 free evaluation sessions and psychological counseling.

