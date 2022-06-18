Romanian, Moldovan Parliaments adopt joint declaration

The representatives of the Parliaments of the Republic of Moldova and Romania signed on Saturday a joint declaration reiterating the "unconditional support" pledged over time by all political forces in Romania for the development, democratic consolidation and European course of the Republic of Moldova.

"We emphasize that Moldova's concrete prospect to join the European Union is the key element for carrying on with reforms, encouraging the population of the Republic of Moldova in this period of extreme insecurity and material difficulties, giving it hope that in the near future it will be part of the European family, including in terms of European values and higher living standards. We reiterate the unconditional support pledged over time by all Romanian political forces for the development, democratic consolidation and European path of the Republic of Moldova. In particular, we emphasize the jointly agreed priority goal of implementing bilateral strategic projects, including interconnections in the field of energy, transport and infrastructure," the document reads.

The joint efforts of the two sides represent "the solid foundation for the achievement of the priority strategic goal of firmly and irreversibly connecting the Republic of Moldova to the European Union", with the support of Romania, the declaration states.

"An important pillar in this regard is the interconnection of markets, and Romania commits to step up its support for increasing the competitiveness of the Republic of Moldova's economy and to intensify its presence and investments with a view to developing the economic partnership in a climate of stability and economic predictability at European standards and in accordance with the two states' ambitions. In this regard, we note the strong commitment of the Moldovan authorities to implementing reforms in areas such as justice, the fight against corruption, the strengthening of the rule of law and resilience, good governance, economic and entrepreneurial freedom and streamlining public administration, which represent essential aspects both for the overall development of the Republic of Moldova and for the advancement of its European course," the document reads.

According to the cited source, Romania will continue to provide "robust and constant support" in these efforts aimed at obtaining the status of candidate state and the decisive advancement, based on its own merits and firm reform efforts, for the European path of the Republic of Moldova.

"In the spirit of good cooperation and support for the European integration process, the format of joint sittings of the two states' Parliaments will pursue the goal of conferring legislative activities a strategic vision, including in the meetings of the Joint Committees of the Romanian and Moldovan Parliaments. The parliamentary activity will gain momentum through the adoption of an ambitious plan of joint action of the two Parliaments, intended to support the reform agenda of the Republic of Moldova, the common aspiration to intensify bilateral cooperation, transpose European legislation, transfer expertise and advance European integration," the joint declaration goes on to read.

The two Parliaments also expressed their "deep concern over security developments in the region" amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

"We strongly condemn the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. We reaffirm our full support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We reiterate our full support and deep compassion for the Ukrainian people, victim of this brutal aggression. We welcome the exemplary way in which the Romanian and Moldovan authorities, together with the civil society and the citizens of Romania and Moldova, manage the large number of Ukraine refugees. (...) Romania will continue to support Moldova in its complex effort to handle the flow of refugees from Ukraine and to maintain the resilience of its society," the Romanian and Moldovan MPs underscore.

Also, according to the document, the two countries will continue "cooperation and coordination" in the areas of competence and mutual interest: justice and the fight against corruption, state security, border management and policing, culture, education, research, youth and sports, social assistance, economic cooperation and freedom, investment and public procurement, media, the digital sector and the information society, agriculture and the agri-food sector, environmental protection.

The joint declaration was signed by the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Igor Grosu, President of the Romanian Senate Florin Citu, and Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu. AGERPRES