Romanian Peasant Museum to host 'Unexpected (RE)solutions: How the process drives the outcome' exhibition

'Unexpected (RE)solutions: How the process drives the outcome' exhibition, displaying the works of art created under the Fusion:AIR 2022 art&science residency programme, will open on Thursday at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant (MNTR).

According to a MNTR release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the opening will take place in the presence of the four Fusion:Air residency artists: Dorin Cucicov, Livia Greaca, Marina Oprea and Marius Jurca and scientists of the four partner research institutes: Marius Echim - the Institute of Space Science, Elena Badea - the National Research and Development Institute for Textiles and Leather, Victor Diculescu - the National Research and Development Institute for Materials Physics, and Bogdana Mitu - the National Research-Development Institute for Laser, Plasma and Radiation Physics, told Agerpres.

"Mitherrella" interactive installation, made by Dorin Cucicov, as part of the artistic residence at the Institute of Space Science, where he worked together with dr. Marius Echim, proposes the public to navigate and feed an automatic learning algorithm generating digitally imagined aurorae borealis, while "Chroma," created within the residency together with dr. Elena Badea from the National Research and Development Institute for Textiles and Leather, Livia Greaca proposes a series of iterated objects exploring the scientific imagery of pigments and synthetic colorants.

"Intracluster Sprouts," an interactive installation by Marina Oprea, refers to the interdependence of natural systems, imagining a speculative scenario in which the material and the virtual world are in a natural relation of interchanges and communication and mutually influencing one another. "Together with dr. Bogdana Mitu, a researcher with the National Research-Development Institute for Laser, Plasma and Radiation Physics, Marina Oprea explored the manner in which plasma influences the materialness and the texture of the epoxy and polymer resins," the release reads.

SenzSkin, FiberWow and FiberStream are the three works in the "InVisible Streams" series made by Marius Jurca, his experiments together with the researchers of the National Research and Development Institute for Materials Physics focusing the investigation on the relations established among the signals, the measurable parameters of matter and the actual materials.

Co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration, Fusion:AIR - artistic residencies in research institutes is one of the most important projects of the Qolony association that aims to help promote the inclusion of artists in innovation and research activities.

The exhibition, to which the entrance is free, can be visited at the contemporary art gallery MNTRplusC, until September 10.

Founded in 2019, the association Qolony - Colony for art and science carries out research and production programmes, helping to promote art at the intersection with science: artistic residencies, presentations, debates, workshops, exhibitions that open dialogues between artists and scientists from research institutes, at national and international level.