Romanian Robert Florea grabs three bronze medals at European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest

Romanian athlete Robert Florea won three bronze medals on Friday at the European Junior and Under-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest.

At cat. 67 kg, Under-23, Florea took bronze in the snatch with 114 kg, was third in the throwing style, with 145 kg, but also in total, with 259 kg.

The record of the Romanian delegation after three days of competition is 11 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals, 5-1-0 for juniors and 6-5-0 for U23.

Romania's squad for the European Junior and Youth Championships consists of 33 athletes, 20 juniors and 13 youth.

At the previous edition of the European Weightlifting Championships for juniors and youth U23 in Durres, Albania, Romania finished with a record of 33 medals, of which 9 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze.