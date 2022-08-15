Romanian rowers, loaded with gold & bronze in Munich, welcomed home by federation leadership, relatives, friends

Rower Marius Cozmiuc, European male double sculls champion, said on Monday at Henri Coanda Int'l Airport, upon arrival from Munich, that he and his colleague Sergiu Bejan worked hard to have the gold medals around their necks.

"It's been a difficult journey so far, but I'm glad that Sergiu (Sergiu Bejan, ed. n.) was very receptive from the beginning. He wanted that this boat would go as fast as possible. Our first competition was not successful, but then we worked harder so that today we can be with the European gold medals around our necks. I am also very happy for the result of Ionela (his wife, Ionela Cozmiuc, first-time gold medalist in single rowing, easy category, ed. n.), I had very big emotions. I don't have emotions for myself, but I really did for Ionela. I'm glad that we both managed to get the most brilliant medals and that the entire Romanian team achieved beautiful results in Munich," Cozmiuc said.

Ciprian Tudosa, bronze medalist in Munich, said that Romania's men's 4-row crew has great potential in the future.

"This boat was built with the will of God... because I started the year with an injury that kept me out of training for almost two months. In Antonio's view (coordinating coach Antonio Colamonici, ed. n.) this is a boat of the future. And look, after two competitions it promises a lot. We built this crew in less than 2 months and we are already fighting on an equal footing with Italy and the others. We have a very high potential and for sure at the World Championships we will be much higher,", he said.

For his part, Mihaita Tiganescu said that he hopes to exchange the bronze obtained in the men's 4 frames with a brighter color in the future.

The Tokyo Olympic champion, Simona Radis, gold medalist in women's double rowing in Munich, wished a "pleasant holiday" to the government officials who did not come to meet them at the airport upon their return from Germany, although the Romanian delegation obtained the greatest performance in its history at the European Championships.

The Romanian rowing team, made up of 35 athletes, was received, on Monday, at the Official Hall of the Henri Coanda International Airport, by the management of the Romanian Rowing Federation, relatives, friends and acquaintances, upon their return from the European Championships in Munich (11 -August 14), where the Romanian rowers won five gold and three bronze medals, the best result in the history of Romanian rowing in the continental competition.

The five gold medals were won in women's double sculls (Ioana Vrinceanu and Denisa Tilvescu) and men's (Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan), women's double rowing (Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis), single rowing, light category (Ionela Cozmiuc) and women's 8+1 (Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhus, Ancuta Bodnar, Denisa Tilvescu, Madalina Beres, Amalia Beres, Ioana Vrinceanu, Simona Radis and Adrian Munteanu), and the three women's four sculls bronze (Madalina Beres, Iuliana Buhus, Magdalena Rusu and Amalia Beres), four men's sculls (Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu, Florin Lehaci) and four men's oars (Mihai Chiruta, Ciprian Tudosa, Ioan Prundeanu and Marian Enache).

