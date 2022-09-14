Romanian wines win 18 medals at Mundus Vini International Wine competition in Germany

Romanian wines won 18 medals at the Mundus Vini International Wine competition in Germany, one of the most important worldwide, this year at its 31st edition, announced the representatives of a national program for the promotion of Romanian wine.

Out of the 79 registered samples, the Romanian wine producers won 10 gold and 8 silver medals.

Thus, Domeniile Averesti, Wines of Romania partner, won the Best in Show title, as well as two gold medals for two of the most appreciated wines from the 2022 harvest: Feteasca Regala and Busuioaca de Averesti Diamond Selection. The most awarded Romanian producer, Cramele Recas, received two gold medals (Solo Quinta 2021 and Speis & Trank Pinot Grigio) and five silver medals (Speis & Trank Romanien Merlot, Speis & Trank Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Sole rose, Cocos Viognier and Richtig Frett Chardonnay).

An exclusive event took place, for the first time, at this year's edition, between September 1-4, 2022, in Neustadt, an event divided into two complementary actions: an introductory masterclass and a top wine tasting experience, from both Romanian and international varieties, recognized for their authentic character.AGERPRES