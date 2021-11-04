Romania's Bara progresses to Argentina Open singles QFs

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the 115,000 US-dollar WTA125 Argentina Open tournament in Buenos Aires, after defeating Brazil's Carolina Alves 7-5 6-3, agerpres reports.Fourth-seeded Bara, 26, world number 138, prevailed in an hour and 40 minutes in her first meet with Alves, 25, world number 281.
For her performance so far, the Romanian won 3,475 US dollars and 29 WTA singles points. In the quarter-finals she will play Hungarian Panna Udvardy, 23, world number 128 WTA.
Bara won her only meet with Udvardy, in 2016, in Gyor, 3-6 6-3 6-2.
Bara also advanced to the doubles quarter-finals, teamed up with with Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia.