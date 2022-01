Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Sunday won the women's single title at the 60,000-USD 2022 Engie Open Andrezieux-Boutheon 42 tournament in France, part of the 2022 ITF Women's World Tennis Tour, after defeating Russian Ana Blinkova 7-5 6-3 in the final.

Third-seeded Bogdan, 29, world number 116, prevailed in an hour and 46 minutes, Agerpres.ro informs.

This is Bogdan's second most important title in her career, after winning the 100,000-USD 2019 Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge in Dubai.