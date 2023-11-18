Romania's boxer Marin to fight for gold at the U-22 European Championships

Romanian boxer Loredana Andreea Marin on Friday progressed to the final of the lightweight (W60kg) event at the EUBC Under-22 European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, after defeating Germany's Lutfiye Tutal (5-0) on points, Agerpres reports.
In the final scheduled for November 19, Marin will face Elida Kocearian of Armenia.Compatriots Stela Roxana Hamza - flyweight (W52kg) - and Livia Botica - heavyweight (W+81 kg) - were left with the bronze medals after losing the semi-finals on Friday. Hamza was defeated by Russian Valeria Linkova, on points (0-5), and Botica lost to Daria Kozorez of Moldova.
Romania lined up 12 boxers (5 women and 7 men) for the Under-22 European Boxing Championships, set to win a medal and get or two fifth place rankings in the women's events, and one or two medals and a fifth place in the men's events.
The women's team, led by coaches Constantin Galbenuse and Luminita Turcin, was made up of Stela Roxana Hamza - flyweight (W52 kg); Cristina-Daniela Brincoveanu - bantamweight (W54kg); Loredana Marin - lightweight (W60kg); Alina Cretu welterweight (W66kg), and Livia Botica - heavyweight (W+81 kg).
The men's team, composed of Napoleon Gheorghe - head coach, George Pertea - second coach, Constantin Mihai - second coach, included Adalbert Pater - flyweight (M51); Saly Palapuic - featherweight (M57 kg); Iulian Andrei Barsanescu - lightweight (M60 kg); Ionut Chiriac - light welterweight (M63.5 kg); Andrei Mustet - welterweight (M67 kg); Dorulet Tiu - light middleweight (M71 kg), and Alexandru Buleu - middleweight (M75 kg ).
At the 2022 edition of the Under-22 Europeans at Porec, Croatia, Romania won two silver medals: Loredana Marin in the lightweight (W60 kg) event and Alexandra Petcu in the light-heavyweight (W81 kg) event.