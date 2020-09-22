Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,059 to 114,648, death toll hits 4,503

As many as 1,059 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Tuesday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 114,648 on Tuesday.

As many as 92,169 persons were declared cured. The figure is the total number of cured persons since the pandemic beginning and has resulted after the Health Ministry and the National Center of Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) data revision and update.

According to GCS, 2,253,380 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 21,978 were performed in the last 24 hours - 13,773 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 8,205 upon request.

Another 45 people - 28 men and 17 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,503. According to GCS, all 45 deaths recorded are of patients who experienced comorbidities

One death was recorded in the age category 30 to 39 years, one death in the age category 40 - 49 years, 6 deaths in the 50 - 59 age category, 11 deaths in the age category 60 to 69 years, 16 deaths in the age category 70 to 79 years and 10 deaths in the over 80 age category.

As many as 599 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2, says GCS.

A number of 7,119 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 496 patients were in intensive care.

In Romania, 11,090 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,566 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 34,393 people are in quarantine at home, and 8 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 456 fines amounting to 96,050 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the new coronavirus has increased to 6,612, while the number of deaths remains unchanged since the last report.

The heaviest SARS-CoV-2 caseloads in Romania so far were recorded in Bucharest City - 15,305 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,245, Brasov - 5,563, Arges - 5,394 and Prahova - 5,378.