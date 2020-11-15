Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,096; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 21,571

As many as 7,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 21,571 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive, says GCS.

As of Sunday, 360,281 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.A total of 243,832 people were declared cured.According to GCS, to date, 3,691,062 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 21,571 were performed in the last 24 hours, 13,195 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,376 upon request.Another 113 people - 77 men and 36 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 8,926.According to the GCS, 106 patients had comorbidities, and six had no comorbidities.In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 9,621 fines amounting to 1,766,300 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.A number of 12,996 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of which 1,169 in intensive care.In Romania, 46,064 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 13,161 are in institutional isolation.Also, 80,818 people are in quarantine at home, and 23 people in institutional quarantine.The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed at 6,862, while the death toll stayed constant at 126.A total of 1,814 people retested positive for COVID-19.Cluj County has a SARS-CoV-2 the 14-day cumulated infection rate of over 7.56 per thousand inhabitants, while Bucharest returns to a rate of over 5 per 1,000 population.According to GCS, Sibiu County is first, with a rate of 8.32, from 8.17 the day before.Bucharest has an incidence of 5.16 per 1,000 population, slightly higher than on Thursday, when it had 5.18.High rates are also reported in the counties of Timis - 6.69, Salaj - 5.88, Bihor - 5.77, Alba - 6.04, Arad - 5.67, Brasov - 6.16.The counties with a low rate are Vrancea - 1.64 and Olt - 1.87, but there is no county left in the green area anymore.Most of the COVID-19 cases in Romania so far have been registered in Bucharest - 49,987 and in the counties of Cluj - 15,743, Iasi - 15,050, Timis - 14,906, Prahova - 14,754 and Brasov - 14,384.