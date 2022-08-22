Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,599 in last 24h

As many as 2,599 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 534 from the previous day, Health Ministry senior official Adriana Pistol reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 462 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

As many as 3,580 people with COVID-19, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, filling up 14.6% of the total beds allocated to patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 253 patients are in intensive care, which gives an occupancy rate of intensive care beds of 13.41%, Agerpres.

Of the 215 patients admitted to ICU, 215 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 467 are minors, including six in intensive care.

"The bed occupation rate both in intensive care and in the other sections of the healthcare facilities remains low. Therefore, all the managers of the healthcare facilities that care for COVID-19 patients according to the resilience plan, once they record a decrease in the number of cases they can reduce the number of beds that are allocated, thus ensuring a larger number of beds for patients with other illnesses," said Pistol.

In the last 24 hours, around 12,000 tests were performed, including more than 10,000 rapid antigen tests.

Pistol added that in the last week the number of COVID-19 cases continued to decrease.