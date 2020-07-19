Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 17 to 2,026

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Sunday at noon that in the last 24 hours 17 people infected with the new coronavirus died in Romania.

According to the quoted source, as of Sunday, 2,026 people diagnosed with COVID-19 died.

"Between July 18, 2020 (10:00hrs) - July 19, 2020 (10:00hrs), 17 deaths (5 men and 12 women) were reported of COVID-19 patients hospitalised in the counties of Arges, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Dolj, Galati, Gorj, Iasi, Maramures, Olt and Sibiu," according to GCS.

Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age class 40-49 years, two deaths in the age class 50-59 years, four in the age class 60-69 years, five in the age class 70-79 years and four in people over the age of 80.

According to the GCS, 16 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities. One deceased patient displayed no comorbidities.