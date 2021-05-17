 
     
Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 48 to 29,571

Romania's COVID-19 death toll hit 29,571 since the latest report, with 48 deaths announced by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Monday.

The latest victims are 28 men and 20 women, who had been hospitalized in the counties of Alba, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iasi, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timis, Vaslui, Valcea and Vrancea.

Of these, one death was in the 30 - 39 age range, three in the 40 - 49 age range, ten in the 50 - 59 age range, seven in the 60 - 69 age range, 14 in the 70 - 79 age range and 13 in people over 80 years of age.

All the victims but two had known underlying medical conditions.

As many as 190 Romanian nationals abroad found with COVID-19 have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

