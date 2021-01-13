Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 88 to 16,969

Romania's COVID-19 death toll hit 16,969 following another 88 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs today.

Of these, one death was in the 30 - 39 years age range, seven were in the 50 - 59 age range, 24 in the 60 - 69 age range, 39 fatalities were in the 70 - 79 age range and 17 in the 80+ age group.

With four exceptions, all the recorded fatalities were in patients with known underlying medical conditions.

8,751 people with COVID-19 are being treated in health facilities, of whom 1,081 patients are in intensive care.

As many as 33,148 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 8,757 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 54,347 people are in quarantine at home, and 123 in institutional quarantine.