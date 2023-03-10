Romania's cultural heritage to be promoted by foreign influencers

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Investment and European Projects Csilla Hegedus announced on Friday, in a press conference held in Satu Mare, that a cultural promotion contract worth about 10 million euros has been signed, which will bring foreign influencers to Romania to promote it as a cultural destination in foreign magazines and publications, including National Geographic.

"This is our project Romania Atractiva [Attractive Romania], the largest project for the restoration and enhancement of Romania's cultural heritage, from which we are restoring 240 sites and promoting another 700. We have also signed the promotion contract worth almost 10 million euros, it is the largest cultural promotion project in Romania and besides the visual reality, besides the interactive visual presentation of these sites, we want National Geographic and all major publications in Europe and beyond to write about what we have here in the country and what we have here in Satu Mare. That is why we will also bring foreign influencers to write about us, because we know that we have these extraordinary values, but someone else will only know if people talk about it," said Csilla Hegedus.

The project foresees the promotion of several cultural and tourist attractions in Romania abroad. AGERPERS