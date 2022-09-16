Romania's employment rate of working-age population stands at 63.5pct in Q2 2022

The employment rate of Romania's working-age population (15-64 years) in Q2 2022 stood at 63.5%, an increase by 1.1 percentage points from Q1 2022, reveal data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The employment rate was higher for men (72.0% as against 54.8% for women) and for people in urban areas (69.3% as against 56.6% in the countryside), while the employment rate of young people (15-24 years) stood at 19.3%.The Q2 2022 unemployment rate stood at 5.3%, down 0.7 percentage points on a quarterly basis.According to INS, the employment rate of the population aged 20-64 was 69.0%. In the second quarter of 2022, the economically active population of Romania was 8.326 million people, of which 7.887 million people were employed and 439,700 people were unemployed.By gender, the difference between the two unemployment rates was one percentage point (5.7% for men as against 4.7% for women), and by residential areas, by 5.5 percentage points (8.5% in the countryside compared with 3% in urban areas).By age group, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (21.3%) among young people (15-24 years old).Distinct from the 7,887 million employed persons, another 685,700 persons worked in their own agricultural household to produce agricultural goods intended exclusively or mostly for self-consumption. The persons in the above categories, included in the employed population according to the survey methodology used up to the year 2020 (inclusive), are, starting from the first quarter of 2021, considered inactive or unemployed persons (depending on whether or not they meet the three criteria used in the definition of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) unemployment).Together with the employed people, they make up the economically productive population whose number was 8.572 million people in the second quarter of 2022. The indicator is only defined in a national context.The Q2 2022 rate of the economically productive population - calculated for the age group 15-64 years was 67.0%, and for the age group 20-64 years, 72.5%. AGERPRES